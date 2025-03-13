EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 13,271.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYG stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

