EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGCB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance
DGCB stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Credit ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.