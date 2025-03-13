EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGCB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

DGCB stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.