EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

FLEE stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.93.

