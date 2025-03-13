EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

