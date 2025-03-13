EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,491,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

