EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,607 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.64 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.53 and a one year high of $106.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

