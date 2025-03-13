Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN) CEO Sells $55,653.54 in Stock

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,131. Evans Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.
Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evans Bancorp
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.