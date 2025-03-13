Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN) CEO Sells $55,653.54 in Stock

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,131. Evans Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $5,257,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

