Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 617563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Etsy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

