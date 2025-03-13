Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.23. 176,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 416,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 9,643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $12,898,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

