Essential Planning LLC. Takes $3.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $187.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

