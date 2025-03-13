Essential Planning LLC. Takes $3.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $187.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.