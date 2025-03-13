Essential Planning LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $181.00 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $170.26 and a one year high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

