Essential Planning LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

