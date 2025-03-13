Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $187.69 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $178.84 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

