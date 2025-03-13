Essential Planning LLC. Invests $1.05 Million in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $9,458,826.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,732,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,347,840.65. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,673,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

