Essential Planning LLC. Buys Shares of 23,010 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 2.9 %

EHC stock opened at $94.18 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.