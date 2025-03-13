Essential Planning LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,230 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $497.30 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.60. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,127 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

