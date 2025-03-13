Erste Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after purchasing an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $199,065,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 71,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,808 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $432.46 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.30 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.52.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

