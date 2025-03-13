Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after buying an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after buying an additional 150,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,453,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,210,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,105,772.40. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,553 shares of company stock worth $72,358,556. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $226.44 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.52.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.