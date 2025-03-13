Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 174.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 32.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

