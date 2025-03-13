Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 13th (ALKT, BBW, BIR, CRVO, CTRE, GMED, HLI, INTC, INVH, IREN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 13th:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jones Trading currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $201.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $425.00.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

