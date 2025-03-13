Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 12th (BW, CPF, ECL, ELV, GLRE, LXU, OSPN, PDEX, RHI, ROL)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 12th:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.