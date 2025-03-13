Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 12th (BW, CPF, ECL, ELV, GLRE, LXU, OSPN, PDEX, RHI, ROL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 12th:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

