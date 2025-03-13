Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BCE FY2025 Earnings

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BCE opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 2,291.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BCE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

