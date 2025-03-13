Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 603,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 453,270 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,885,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 474,361 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.