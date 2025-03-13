Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $42,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 202.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. This trade represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $854.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $917.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $907.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.