Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & CGI (NYSE:GIB) Critical Comparison

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $14.86 billion 1.59 $1.24 billion $5.53 18.79 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $6.24 million 95.42 $2.28 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 3 2 3.17 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CGI and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $153.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.52%. Given CGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Volatility & Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 14.65, indicating that its share price is 1,365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.72% 19.32% 10.82% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 31.64% 20.05% 18.23%

Summary

CGI beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

