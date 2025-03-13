Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.08. 624,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,836,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

