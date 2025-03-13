Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as low as $18.11. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 50,820 shares trading hands.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
