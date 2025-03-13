Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 45,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 35,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

