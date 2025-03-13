Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$5.63. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 1,056,060 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

About Endeavour Silver

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.