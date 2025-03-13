Emerald’s (EEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.80 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 112.24% from the stock’s current price.

Emerald Trading Down 1.2 %

EEX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $745.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 326,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerald by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerald by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 184.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

