Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Tredje AP fonden’s 8th Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $185,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,653,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,544,000 after buying an additional 705,076 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,990,000 after buying an additional 692,303 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 126,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 678,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,991,000 after buying an additional 678,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $822.26 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $829.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $779.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.