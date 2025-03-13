Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EKTAY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.89 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.1072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

