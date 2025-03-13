Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %
EKTAY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.24.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.89 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
