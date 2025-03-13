Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.20. Electrovaya shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 57,539 shares changing hands.
Electrovaya Trading Up 2.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.