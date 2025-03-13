Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,147 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,334,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

