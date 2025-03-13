El Pollo Loco’s (LOCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

LOCO stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 91.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quarry LP increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

