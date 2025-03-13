El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 489,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 369,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 75,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.