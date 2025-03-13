Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $27,792.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 164,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

