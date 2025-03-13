Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Edible Garden Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:EDBL opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

