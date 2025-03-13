Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Edible Garden Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ:EDBL opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.
Edible Garden Company Profile
