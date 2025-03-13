Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $550,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after buying an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $196.08 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.11 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

