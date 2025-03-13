Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 26,154 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.