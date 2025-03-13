ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Up 1,964.3% in February

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 1,964.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ECC Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS ECRO opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. ECC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
ECC Capital Company Profile
