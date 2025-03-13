ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Up 1,964.3% in February

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 1,964.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ECC Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS ECRO opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. ECC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get ECC Capital alerts:

ECC Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.