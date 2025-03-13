e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,558,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,321,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,775,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after purchasing an additional 383,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ELF opened at $67.99 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

