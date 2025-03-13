Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

DYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

