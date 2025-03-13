DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Price Target Raised to $95.00

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.66. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,355,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

