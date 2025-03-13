DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT.UN shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

DHT.UN stock opened at C$11.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.51. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

