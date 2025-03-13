Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWLAF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.14.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
