Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWLAF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

