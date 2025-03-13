DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 71.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,062 shares of company stock valued at $92,218,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 695.19 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.78.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

