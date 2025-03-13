DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5,396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after buying an additional 651,525 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,407,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,578,000 after buying an additional 554,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,110. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $8,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,250.42. This represents a 58.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,062 shares of company stock valued at $92,218,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 695.19 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

