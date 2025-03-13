Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

Shares of LON DOM traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 290.60 ($3.77). The stock had a trading volume of 112,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,571. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270.40 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.80 ($4.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £14,050 ($18,220.72). 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday.

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

