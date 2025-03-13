Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.800 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

